The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $41.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $129.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 352,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,465. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

