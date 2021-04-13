The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

