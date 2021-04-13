The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 302 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CLW stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

