The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 52 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander’s by 51.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alexander’s by 27.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ALX opened at $285.33 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $271.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.