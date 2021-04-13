The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $679.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.