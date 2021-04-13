The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $324,000 Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 339.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.21 and a 1-year high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

