The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PQG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PQ Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

