The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,169 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of IVERIC bio worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

