The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $334.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

