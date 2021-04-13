The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

