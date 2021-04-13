The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

