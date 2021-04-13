The Unite Group plc (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.26) on Tuesday. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 981.86. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -34.29.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

