The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 672,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 32.2% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

DIS opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

