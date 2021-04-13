TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

