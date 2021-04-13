Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.