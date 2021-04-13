Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,347 shares.The stock last traded at $484.33 and had previously closed at $475.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,376,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $3,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

