Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

