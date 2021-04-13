Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.76 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $129.14 or 0.00204744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $6.76 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00260004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.55 or 0.00662001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,639.18 or 0.99311731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.45 or 0.00913943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,791 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.