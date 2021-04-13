Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.60

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 137560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

TOSYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

