Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Total by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Total by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

