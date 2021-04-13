Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Touchstone Exploration to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

LON TXP opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £246.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.37. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

