Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Down 1.2%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

