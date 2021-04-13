Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 0.6%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

