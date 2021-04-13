TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,435 shares of company stock worth $9,787,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.