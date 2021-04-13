TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

