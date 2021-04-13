Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.52 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

