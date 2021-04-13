Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 641.4% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TVPKF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

