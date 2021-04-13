TRH Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

