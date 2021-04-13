Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

