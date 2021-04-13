Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

