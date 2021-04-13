Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

