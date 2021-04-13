Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock valued at $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

