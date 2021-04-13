Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

