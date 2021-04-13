Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

