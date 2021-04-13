Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 8,467 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000.

USMV stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

