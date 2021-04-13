TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,290. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $777.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

