Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.22%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

