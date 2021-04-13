Truist Financial Corp Has $2.35 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $173.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.62.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

