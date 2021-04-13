Truist Financial Corp Purchases 46,030 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HWM stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

