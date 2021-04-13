Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,353 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.