Truist Financial Corp Sells 767 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

