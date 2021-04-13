U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.28.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

