UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,098 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

