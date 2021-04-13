UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

