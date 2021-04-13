UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of TopBuild worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,906,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.25. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

