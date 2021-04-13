UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,874 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tenable worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $2,414,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock worth $19,201,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

