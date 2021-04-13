UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 84,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 121,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

