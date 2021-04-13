UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 188 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 188 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 219.36.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

