UBS Group Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $17.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

