UBS Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €44.02 ($51.79). 1,227,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.35 and a 200-day moving average of €43.38. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.